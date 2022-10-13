 
sports
Thursday Oct 13 2022
Rizwan, Babar once again break Indian batters T20I partnership record

Pakistans Babar Azam (L) and Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the T20 tri-series cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 13, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan's opening pair — Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan Thursday once again broke the partnership record of India's Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with their phenomenal performance against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Rizwan and Babar partnered for 100 runs or more for the eighth time in T20Is, which is the most by any pair. During Thursday's match, they scored 101 runs together after Pakistan were set to chase 174 runs in 20 overs.

Rahul and Rohit so far have five 100+ runs opening partnerships.

Rizwan and Babar also have eight partnerships of a half-century, which takes their overall tally of 50+ partnership tally to 16 — the most by any pair in the world.

Last month, during the home T20I against England, Rizwan and Babar collaborated to score the third-highest T20I opening partnership in a winning cause. 

The skipper and wicketkeeper-batter both scored 203 runs together to pull off a convincing 10-wicket victory against England in the second T20I of a seven-match series.

The opening duo have added 1,034 runs as batting partners in successful T20I chases. They are the only pair to have amassed 1,000 runs as partners in successful chases.

