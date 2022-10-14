 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp teases Amber Heard with his amazing new look

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Johnny Depp teases Amber Heard with his amazing new look

Johnny Depp, who recently got his life back after winning the defamation lawsuit against his ex wife Amber Heard, has stunned fans with his dramatic new clean-shaven look as he stepped out in New York City on Wednesday.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor seemingly teased her ex Amber Heard as he showcased his chiseled jawline after shaving off his signature goatee.

Johnny Depp teases Amber Heard with his amazing new look

The 59-year-old star was in good spirits as he greeted admirers outside the eaterie while clad in a trendy leather jacket, paired with necklaces and a plaid shirt.

Johnny Depp teases Amber Heard with his amazing new look

Johnny Depp has embarked on the music tour, playing multiple concerts and releasing new music after his high-profile legal battle against ex-wife, Amber Heard.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle accused of using 'needy' Prince Harry for 'wealth and fame'

Meghan Markle accused of using 'needy' Prince Harry for 'wealth and fame'
Jessica Chastain speaks up about the scariest visit to Ukraine

Jessica Chastain speaks up about the scariest visit to Ukraine
Lizzo addresses her bold concert outfit, calling‘ a feminist’ message

Lizzo addresses her bold concert outfit, calling‘ a feminist’ message
Holly Willoughby shuns queuegate criticism as she leads red carpet

Holly Willoughby shuns queuegate criticism as she leads red carpet

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’
King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation

King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation
Jamie Lee Curtis shares wisdom on pro-ageing: ‘Don’t mess your face’

Jamie Lee Curtis shares wisdom on pro-ageing: ‘Don’t mess your face’
George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’

George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’
Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day

Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day
BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid

BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid
Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’

Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’