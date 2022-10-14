Johnny Depp teases Amber Heard with his amazing new look

Johnny Depp, who recently got his life back after winning the defamation lawsuit against his ex wife Amber Heard, has stunned fans with his dramatic new clean-shaven look as he stepped out in New York City on Wednesday.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor seemingly teased her ex Amber Heard as he showcased his chiseled jawline after shaving off his signature goatee.



The 59-year-old star was in good spirits as he greeted admirers outside the eaterie while clad in a trendy leather jacket, paired with necklaces and a plaid shirt.

Johnny Depp has embarked on the music tour, playing multiple concerts and releasing new music after his high-profile legal battle against ex-wife, Amber Heard.

