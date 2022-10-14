Pakistan elect to field first vs New Zealand in Tri-series final

Twitter/PCB

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to put the hosts, New Zealand in, in the final of the triangular Twenty20 International series on Friday.

Experienced fast bowler Haris Rauf returned to the Pakistan XI for the final. He replaced Mohammad Hasnain, who played a dead rubber against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Haris is playing his 50th T20I today. He will lead the home side's bowling line against the hosts in the final.

Haris expressed happiness at playing 50 matches for the country. "It's a proud moment for me and my family," he said. "It feels amazing every time I achieve something for Pakistan."

He said he tries his best every time he hits the ground.

Haris has bagged 62 wickets in 49 T20Is. He made his T20I career debut against Bangladesh in 2020.

Both the teams won their respective matches against Bangladesh. The Black Caps thrashed Bangladesh by 48 runs on October 12. The Men in Green also beat Bangladesh by seven wickets on October 13.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.



New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner