 
sports
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
AFP

Indian pacer Shami replaces injured Bumrah in T20 World Cup

By
AFP

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Indias Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of Englands Craig. — Reuters/File
India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Craig. — Reuters/File

NEW DELHI: Indian red ball specialist Mohammad Shami will replace injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the looming T20 World Cup in Australia, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

Bumrah was ruled out with a back injury earlier this month, a big blow to cricket powerhouse India's chances in the marquee tournament.

Standby seamer Mohammed Shami has played only 17 international matches in the shortest format and was last month ruled out of the T20 series against Australia at home after coming down with COVID.

"Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

India face hosts Australia and New Zealand in practice matches next week before their World Cup campaign begins in Melbourne against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

The side have failed to win a world title since their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph and their bowling attack has lacked steam in the final overs in recent matches.

Rohit Sharma's men will also have to make do without top all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is out with a knee injury.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will serve as reserve players, the BCCI said.

More From Sports:

Rafiq to 'leave Britain' after abuse following cricket racism scandal

Rafiq to 'leave Britain' after abuse following cricket racism scandal
Fakhar Zaman included in Pakistan's 15-player squad for T20 World Cup

Fakhar Zaman included in Pakistan's 15-player squad for T20 World Cup
India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report

India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report
Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Suryakumar Yadav as highest T20I scorer in 2022

Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Suryakumar Yadav as highest T20I scorer in 2022
Confidence booster for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup as Green Shirts win tri-series

Confidence booster for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup as Green Shirts win tri-series
In-form Babar, King Kohli: Five to watch at T20 World Cup

In-form Babar, King Kohli: Five to watch at T20 World Cup
Rizwan, Babar once again break Indian batters T20I partnership record

Rizwan, Babar once again break Indian batters T20I partnership record
Pakistani bowlers conceded more runs against Bangladeh than expected: Rizwan

Pakistani bowlers conceded more runs against Bangladeh than expected: Rizwan
WATCH: Babar Azam's witty response to Aftab Iqbal's criticism

WATCH: Babar Azam's witty response to Aftab Iqbal's criticism
Women's Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan go down fighting against Sri Lanka in semi final

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan go down fighting against Sri Lanka in semi final
Tri-series: Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh in T20 series

Tri-series: Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh in T20 series
Don’t listen to anyone, Afridi advises Rizwan

Don’t listen to anyone, Afridi advises Rizwan