Meghan Markle chose to embrace royal family’s work rather than acting

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had chosen to embrace the royal family work rather than acting when she first joined the Firm .



Royal expert and author Valentine Low told Express UK that Meghan Markle is a very dynamic person.

Valentine said, “Because she is a very dynamic person, she wants to get a move on, she has always moved forward, so I guess she wanted to embrace the Royal Family, embrace her work quickly and move on to this new stage in her life.

"It's very significant that she was quite clear she wanted to give up acting. No one made her give up acting, it was her decision. It was a decision she took early on."

It is pertinent to mention here that Meghan reached fame as an actress with Suits. The Duchess quit acting in the run-up to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.