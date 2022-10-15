 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fail to impress Montecito residents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who relocated to Montecito after leaving Royal Family duties in 2020, have left the locals 'divided' as the resident reportedly think that the Sussexed are not “universally revered” while some believe "they have got a bit of an attitude".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's mansion in the star-studded neighborhood is reported to boast a private gym, cinema, spa and tennis court, as well as Archie and Lilibet’s own playground. Top-rated affordable way to give your family that dream vacation this holiday season.

A retired university lecturer Katie, as per Express UK, said the Sussexes settling down in the celebrity-packed Montecito has left many residents “divided”.

She remarked: “A lot of people think, ‘yeah fun’, but a lot of people think, "they have got a bit of an attitude. I do not think they are universally revered."

She admitted that she had travelled up to the road on which the Sussex family lives, adding that locals in the area “are curious” about their famous royal neighbours.

Katie continued: “They are interested. People want to see what they are doing. They do not have bad motives."

But Judy, walking alongside Katie, dismissed the Duke and Duchess as public figures she is “truly not interested” in following, adding: "There are people I know who are interested and curious about what they are doing."

Judy continued: "But I do not have any particular need to find out more about them."

A sports sale representative Dave Kanarek told the same outlet that he has not “really heard much about Harry and Meghan” going about their lives in the local area.

