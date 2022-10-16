 
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Reuters

Elon Musk says SpaceX will keep funding Starlink in Ukraine despite losing money

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021. — Reuters/File
Elon Musk said on Saturday his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, citing the need for "good deeds," a day after he said it could no longer afford to do so.

Musk tweeted: "the hell with it … even though starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free".

Musk said on Friday that SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine. The service has helped civilians and the military stay online during the war with Russia.

Although it was not immediately clear whether Musk's change of mind was genuine, he later appeared to indicate it was. When a Twitter user told Musk "No good deed goes unpunished", he replied "Even so, we should still do good deeds".

The billionaire has been in online fights with Ukrainian officials over a peace plan he put forward which Ukraine says is too generous to Russia.

He had made his Friday remarks about funding after a media report that SpaceX had asked the Pentagon to pay for the donations of Starlink.

SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment. The Pentagon declined to comment.

