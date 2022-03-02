 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk sends promised Starlink shipment to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Ukraine minister says equipment to use Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service has arrived
Ukraine minister says equipment to use Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service has arrived 

Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation says equipment to use Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service has arrived in his country, reported The Associated Press.

Mykhailo Fedorov thanked SpaceX founder Elon Musk for the equipment in a Twitter post Monday that was accompanied by a photo of boxes on the back of a truck.

Musk replied with his own tweet saying: “You are most welcome.”

The tech billionaire said over the weekend that Starlink was now “active” in Ukraine and more equipment to use it was on the way. That followed a public request from Fedorov for the service.

Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. It markets itself as “ideally suited” for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable. - AP

More From Entertainment:

Tristan Thompson trolled with 'Khloe Kardashian' chants during NBA game

Tristan Thompson trolled with 'Khloe Kardashian' chants during NBA game
Hailey Bieber shares unseen childhood photos of Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday

Hailey Bieber shares unseen childhood photos of Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday
Katy Perry prefers ‘closer to home’ residencies to world tours: ‘It’s natural’

Katy Perry prefers ‘closer to home’ residencies to world tours: ‘It’s natural’
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture is smitten by her baby ‘brother’ in latest video

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture is smitten by her baby ‘brother’ in latest video
Stepdad Jason Momoa shows up to ‘The Batman’ premiere to support Zoe Kravitz

Stepdad Jason Momoa shows up to ‘The Batman’ premiere to support Zoe Kravitz
Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration

Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration
How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol

How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol
BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday

BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday
The Batman director Matt Reeves misses film premiere due to Covid 19

The Batman director Matt Reeves misses film premiere due to Covid 19
Ellen DeGeneres shells out THIS whopping amount to buy new house

Ellen DeGeneres shells out THIS whopping amount to buy new house
Jonas Brothers announce upcoming five-night Las Vegas Residency

Jonas Brothers announce upcoming five-night Las Vegas Residency
Adele warned Rich Paul romance could dump her career: 'She is going to upset fans'

Adele warned Rich Paul romance could dump her career: 'She is going to upset fans'

Latest

view all