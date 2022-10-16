 
Sunday Oct 16 2022
Meghan Markle compared to 'perfect' Kate Middleton: 'At least she's polite'

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Meghan Markle is reportedly standing trial and is being compared to the 'perfect' Kate Middleton.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold issued these insights in light of his 'many years' of service to Prince William and Prince Harry.

The revelations have been made to Slingo and the butler explained, "What I liked was that Kate, being a girlfriend and obviously not a member of the family, would be with me and the other staff and she was so polite, friendly, and fun and making jokes."

"I remember there were days I had off where I’d be running an errand or I’d left something up at Highgrove [House] and they were around, so you’d just catch up with them."

This claim comes shortly after royal expert and podcast host Kinsey Schofield broke down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reliance on 'victimhood'. 

