WATCH: Here is the elite commentary line-up for T20 World Cup

Some of the most esteemed former cricketers and popular voices from around the globe will be calling the shots from the commentary box for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.



The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the commentary team for the most anticipated cricket event, which kicked off today (Sunday) with the maiden clash of this season between Sri Lanka and Namibia in Geelong.

The list of 29 commentators includes several popular names featuring alongside some recently retired cricketers like Eoin Morgan, Preston Mommsen, Dale Steyn and Niall O'Brien, while Mel Jones, Isa Guha and Natalie Germanos are the female participants.

So, here is the complete list of commentators for T20 World Cup 2022:

Adam Gilchrist, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Brian Murgatroyd, Carlos Brathwaite, Dale Steyn, Danny Morrison, Dirk Nannes, Eoin Morgan, Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop, Ian Smith, Isa Guha, Mark Howard, Mel Jones, Michael Atherton, Michael Clarke, Nasser Hussain, Natalie Germanos, Niall O'Brien, Pommie Mbangwa, Preston Mommsen, Ravi Shastri, Russell Arnold, Samuel Badree, Shane Watson, Shaun Pollock, Simon Doull, Sunil Gavaskar

The ICC also released a fun video in which Jonnes and Gilchrist create a Whatsapp group and add all the commentators featuring the T20 World Cup 2022 in it.

The eighth edition of the tournament has 16 teams participating, with Round 1 featuring eight teams split into two groups. The four teams that make it to the Super 12 will then be put into the existing two groups with the top eight teams for group fixtures before the semi-finals and finals.

Australia, the hosts, are also the defending champions and will aim to become the first team to win a T20 World Cup title at home. India, England and Pakistan, who occupy the top three places in the ICC Men's T20I team rankings, are also strong contenders for the title.