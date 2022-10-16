 
Sunday Oct 16 2022
Court to hear allegations of abuse against King Charles’ great-uncle Lord Mountbatten

A Belfast court will reportedly hear allegations this week that Lord Louis Mountbatten, an uncle of King Charles III, abused a young boy in the 1970s.

Arthur Smyth, a one time resident of Kincora, has waived his anonymity to make allegations against the senior member of the royal family.

Smyth’s solicitor, Kevin Winters, said the allegations would form part of a civil action against state bodies responsible for the care of children in Kincora.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie tweeted on Sunday: "Though allegations have long circulated, this is the first time accusations of paedophile abuse against Lord Mountbatten—King Charles’ great-uncle—will be aired in court."

Smyth’s solicitor, Kevin Winters said in a statement: "He alleges to have been abused twice as an 11-year-old by the deceased royal. It’s the first time that someone has stepped forward to take allegations against Lord Mountbatten into a court.

Smyth, who currently lives in Australia, told the Sunday Life Newspaper he had been abused by Lord Mountbatten in 1977 but only realised who he was two years later from news reports after his murder.

Lord Mountbatten was reportedly murdered along with three other people in 1979.

A public inquiry into historical abuse at a series of institutions reported in 2017. It reportedly found that 39 boys had been abused over the years at Kincora.

