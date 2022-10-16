 
Sunday Oct 16 2022
Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Halloween Ends tops N America box office

"Halloween Ends" made a strong start this weekend, ruling the North American box office with an estimated take of $41.3 million.

The film is fully entertaining the cinema goers and attracting massive praise. It, ostensibly the last in a long string of profitable "Halloween" films, stars Jamie Lee Curtis in a tale replete with throat-slashing, choking, fatal falls and a mysterious masked sewer-dweller.

This weekend another gruesome film, Paramount's "Smile," took second at $12.4 million. In third place was Sony´s live action/computer-animated musical comedy "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile," at $7.4 million.

Another Sony film, history-inspired "The Woman King," held tight at fourth place, with $3.7 million. And in fifth, dropping two spots, was 20th Century´s comedy thriller "Amsterdam," at $2.9 million. At sixth place - "Don´t Worry Darling" with $2.2 million and "Barbarian" at seventh with $1.4 million.

"Bros" ($920,000) stayed at eighth, while "Terrifier 2" with $850,000 got ninth position. However, "Top Gun: Maverick" hangs on tenth with $685,000.

