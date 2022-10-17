WATCH: Shaheen takes bowling tips from Shami

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami. — Twitter/screengrab

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has made his comeback to play in the warm-up fixture against England.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared some clips and pictures of Shaheen on Twitter that went viral.

In the video, the star ace pacer could be seen taking bowling tips from Indian player Mohammed Shami.

The players met each other on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup and held friendly conversations with each other.

Shaheen, 22, has been sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a test match in Sri Lanka in July, missing the Asia Cup and home series against England.

But now he will finally play in the field, giving Pakistan a major boost as they head into the T20 World Cup in Australia.