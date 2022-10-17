 
sports
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: Shaheen takes bowling tips from Shami

By
SDSports desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami. — Twitter/screengrab
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami. — Twitter/screengrab

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has made his comeback to play in the warm-up fixture against England.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared some clips and pictures of Shaheen on Twitter that went viral.

In the video, the star ace pacer could be seen taking bowling tips from Indian player Mohammed Shami.

The players met each other on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup and held friendly conversations with each other.

Shaheen, 22, has been sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a test match in Sri Lanka in July, missing the Asia Cup and home series against England.

But now he will finally play in the field, giving Pakistan a major boost as they head into the T20 World Cup in Australia. 

More From Sports:

'Real part of journey begins now': Shan Masood hopeful of win in T20 World Cup

'Real part of journey begins now': Shan Masood hopeful of win in T20 World Cup
Neymar trial opens in Barcelona ahead of World Cup

Neymar trial opens in Barcelona ahead of World Cup
PCB announces schedule for Bangladesh U19 tour of Pakistan

PCB announces schedule for Bangladesh U19 tour of Pakistan
T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi available for England warm-up match, PCB confirms

T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi available for England warm-up match, PCB confirms
Sri Lanka stunned by Namibia in T20 World Cup opener

Sri Lanka stunned by Namibia in T20 World Cup opener
WATCH: Here is the elite commentary line-up for T20 World Cup

WATCH: Here is the elite commentary line-up for T20 World Cup
Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Younis Khan inducted in PCB Hall of Fame

Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Younis Khan inducted in PCB Hall of Fame
ICC Men's T20 World Cup starts today

ICC Men's T20 World Cup starts today
Shadab asks fans to support Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Shadab asks fans to support Pakistan in T20 World Cup
T20 WC: Pakistan squad arrives in Brisbane

T20 WC: Pakistan squad arrives in Brisbane
T20 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi join squad in Brisbane

T20 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi join squad in Brisbane
T20 WC: Pakistan-India match likely to be washed out

T20 WC: Pakistan-India match likely to be washed out