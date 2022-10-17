Drew Barrymore gets candid about physical intimacy after Will Kopelman divorce

Drew Barrymore got candid about physical intimacy while revealing that she has not had any intimate relationship ever since her divorce with Will Kopelman.

In her latest blog, the Charlie's Angels star said that she does not need physical romance because she has learnt that it is not equal to love.

Barrymore penned that ever since her divorce, she has “had the honor and a pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is, again something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I’ve had many learning curves thrown my way.”

“I’ve been intimidated. I’ve been triumphant. I’ve been asked to be educated in every way I can be,” she added.

“After two kids and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters,” she continued. “I know that does not include a man nor has it for a while.”

“I am just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship… but it simply hasn’t been my priority,” Barrymore shared. “So I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level.



“I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world!”

She went on to add that there is “nothing wrong” with people who “can get out of a marriage or relationship and in the near future find themselves in another relationship,” while also adding that she does not “judge them.”

Concluding her post, Barrymore stated she does not hate physical intimacy but rather has “finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing.”