Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans in awe with her new stunning post

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated first anniversary of Travis Barker's sweet proposal to her and shared heartwarming photos from the momentous occasion on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney posted shots of their loved-up moments from the beach to celebrate the day when the Blink-182 drummer proposed her for marriage.

In the photos, two are seen sharing an intimate moment with the sun setting in the background.

The heart melting photos feature the couple embracing and locking lips on the beach surrounded by hundreds of long-stem roses and candles. And, next to the floral arrangement that was designed to represent their initials “T” and “K”.

Travis Barker went down on one knee to ask Kourtney Kardashian's hand in marriage. the musician proposed to the star at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, Calif. He popped the question with a stunning, oval-shaped diamond ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz. They announced their engagement in October 2021.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who legally married in Santa Barbara back in May, tied the knot in a big Italian wedding a week later in Portofino.

