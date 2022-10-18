 
Ryan Reynolds receives 36th American Cinematheque award

Ryan Reynolds is being honored with the American Cinematheque Award by the member-supported cultural arts organization.

The Deadpool actor has received the accolade along with Power of Cinema Award recipient Jason Blum and Blumhouse.

The prestigious honor is “presented annually to an extraordinary artist currently making a significant contribution to the art of the Moving Picture.”

Back in April, the American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita said in a statement that the Red Notice actor “is a Renaissance Man 2.0 for our times - a true modern movie star.”

The statement also mentioned Reynolds’ notable performances including Deadpool, The Adam Project and Red Notice and noted, the American Cinematheque celebrated Reynolds as the 36th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.”

Reynolds is a Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated artist for his work on the Deadpool film franchise.

The annual American Cinematheque Awards ceremony will take place on Nov. 17 at the Beverly Hilton in California.

