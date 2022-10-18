 
sports
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
BCCI decides against touring Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

KARACHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided against touring Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup.

The decision was taken during BCCI’s Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, according to Cricbuzz.

The report also added that BCCI will insist on a neutral venue for the tournament.

"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI and also the president of the ACC, said. "I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue.”

The Asia Cup in 2023 will be a 50-over event as it will be used to prepare for the ODI World Cup in India next year.

India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 due to strained relations between the two countries.

The last bilateral series between the arch-rivals took place in 2012, when Pakistan toured India for limited-overs matches.

Over the past few years, the two countries have only faced each other in ICC and ACC events. 

