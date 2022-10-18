Tom Brady ditches wedding band amid Gisele Bündchen separation

Tom Brady has ditched his wedding band amid rumours of a divorce between him and Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady has reportedly ditched his wedding band amid rumours of a divorce between him and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, who is already living separately from the NFL player.

As per Page Six, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback, 45, was photographed leaving his hotel on Sunday before playing a game; he was seen dressed in a blue button-down with a white T-shirt and blue pants, with a duffle bag in his hand.

The photographs also put Tom’s jewellery-less fingers on full display, amid reports that he and wife Gisele have been living apart after he refused to retire.

The sighting also comes just weeks after Page Six confirmed that both Tom and Gisele had hired divorce lawyers after having been separated for about a month.

Insiders told the outlet earlier in September that the couple had been fighting over Tom’s decision to come out of retirement, despite promising Gisele that he would give more time to their family; they share two children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” a source told Page Six earlier

Another insider added: “Gisele is done with their marriage… She was upset about it for a long time, and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

Tom and Gisele married each other in 2009.