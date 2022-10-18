11-year-old Mahnoor makes headlines amid Asian junior squash title win

Pakistan's 11-year-old squash player Mahnoor Ali poses with her certificate. — Pakistan Squash Federation

KARACHI: After being crowned champion of the 18th Penang Junior Open 2022 in Malaysia, Pakistan's 11-year-old squash player Mahnoor Ali is being praised for her prowess in the game at such a young age.



Mahnoor hails from Peshawar but resides in Karachi.

Speaking with GeoSuper.tv after winning the prestigious accolade, Mahnoor said: "It's an exceptional feeling, to be honest. I still can't believe it."

"It was a difficult competition, as I faced some really tough opponents. But, my focus was to win the trophy," a confident Mahnoor recalled.

The teenager beat Malaysia's Avantikashrii Seenivasagam by 3-0 in the final to get her hands on the glittering trophy. The one-sided competition saw Mahnoor winning three straight sets by 11-4, 11-1, and 11-3.



The young athlete said the trophy-receiving moment was emotional for her. "It was my first time, winning an international event and receiving the trophy."

"I won't lie, I was a little bit emotional but happy too because of the trophy," she said.

Mahnoor credited her coach Amir and her father for being an inspiration. "My coach sir Amir and my father worked really hard with me. Without them, it wasn't possible. I am extremely thankful to my coaches and family for supporting me," she concluded.