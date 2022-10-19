 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Reuters

Elon Musk says Starlink network in Ukraine has not received US funding

By
Reuters

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021.— Reuters
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021.— Reuters 

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday SpaceX's Starlink services have not received any funding from the US Department of Defense, a day after reports said The Pentagon is considering paying for Starlink satellite network in war-torn Ukraine.

SpaceX is losing approximately $20 million a month from unpaid service and costs related to security measures for cyberwar defense, but "we'll keep doing it (sigh)", Musk tweeted.

"No money from DoD, but several other countries, orgs & individuals are paying for ~11k/25k terminals," Musk said.

Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc, said SpaceX spends nearly $20 million a month for maintaining satellite services in Ukraine and that the company has spent about $80 million to enable and support and support Starlink there.

The Pentagon is considering paying for the service to Ukraine, Politico reported on Monday, citing two US officials involved in the discussions.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp's new feature can make audio and video calling easy for you

WhatsApp's new feature can make audio and video calling easy for you
Leaked documents show more and more employees are leaving Amazon

Leaked documents show more and more employees are leaving Amazon
Taiwan's Foxconn unveils more electric vehicle prototypes

Taiwan's Foxconn unveils more electric vehicle prototypes
Slack boss says office time should be utilised better

Slack boss says office time should be utilised better
Elon Musk says SpaceX will keep funding Starlink in Ukraine despite losing money

Elon Musk says SpaceX will keep funding Starlink in Ukraine despite losing money
First space tourist of world books ride for the moon with wife

First space tourist of world books ride for the moon with wife
Netflix ad-supported plan to launch in November at $7 a month

Netflix ad-supported plan to launch in November at $7 a month
SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station
Musk says SpaceX cannot fund Ukraine's Starlink internet indefinitely

Musk says SpaceX cannot fund Ukraine's Starlink internet indefinitely
Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing

Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai
Human brain cells implanted in rats to study autism, schizophrenia

Human brain cells implanted in rats to study autism, schizophrenia