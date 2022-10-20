 
Kamala Harris endorses Pakistani-American Dr Asif for Congress election

US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Dr Asif. — Screen grab Geo News
  • I feel proud to endorse Dr Asif Mehmood, says US vice president.
  • Kamala Harris also expresses confidence on Asif Mehmood.
  • Asif Mehmood is Democrat candidate in California’s District 40.

Vice President of United States Kamala Harris Wednesday endorsed Pakistani-American Dr Asif Mehmood for the Congress election scheduled in November, Geo News reported.

In July, former first lady Hillary Clinton had also endorsed Pakistani-American and Democrat candidate Dr Asif for the Congress election and urged people to vote for him.

“I feel proud to endorse Dr Asif Mehmood as he is committed to taking measures for the working class. In addition, Asif Mehmood wants to take every measure to cope with the environmental crisis and to reduce health care expenditure,” said Kamala Harris during an exclusive ceremony held in California.

While expressing her confidence in Pakistani-American Dr Asif Mehmood, Kamal Harris said that even after becoming a congress member he will give importance to his commitments.

Dr Asif Mehmood is Pakistani-American, who is a Democrat candidate in California’s District 40, during midterm elections for the Congress scheduled on November 8, he will contest against a republican candidate.

