Hillary Clinton endorses Pakistani-American Dr Asif for Congress election

Former US first lady Hillary Clinton (L) and Pakistani-American Democrat’s candidate, Dr Asif.— Geo News

The former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton Friday endorsed Pakistani-American and Democrat candidate Dr Asif for the Congress election and urged people to vote for him, Geo News reported.



During an exclusive interview with Geo News, former US secretary of state Hilary Clinton admired Pakistan-origin Dr Asif Mehmood for his generosity and said, “One of the greatest qualities of Dr Asif is that he has never sent anyone back home for not being able to pay fees.”

“Therefore, if a man like Asif becomes a member of Congress, he will make every possible effort for the interest of Americans,” she added.



Hilary Clinton also called Dr Asif her friend whom she knows for two decades.



The former US secretary of state again urged Americans to vote for Democrat candidate Dr Asif from California’s District 40, during midterm elections for the Congress scheduled in November.