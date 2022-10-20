Controversial tweets: Verdict on Azam Swati's bail plea to be announced tomorrow

PTI senator Azam Swati. —Screengrab

Verdict on Azam Swati's bail plea will be announced tomorrow.

FIA prosecutor says Swati tried to create disharmony in armed forces.

Did any subedar run away after Azam Swati's tweet? asks Babar Awan.

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court Wednesday reserved the verdict on PTI leader Azam Swati’s bail plea in a case related to controversial tweets which will be announced tomorrow.

The PTI senator was taken into custody last week by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for tweeting against the army chief and state institutions after a case was filed against him.

Special Judge Central Raja Asif heard Swati’s plea, who is on a 14-day judicial remand in Adiala Jail, today and reserved the verdict after arguments were concluded from both sides.

Arguing before the court, FIA prosecutor said that Swati shared a hated tweet against the army chief and tried to create disharmony among the armed forces.

“Azam Swati blamed COAS after certain individuals were acquitted in a case. What does the army chief have to do with their acquittal?”

The FIA representative further said that the PTI leader has admitted to tweeting during interrogation and added, “Azam Swati made provocative statements against the army chief and institutions at a public forum”.

In his arguments, Swati’s counsel, Babar Awan maintained that his client exercised his constitutional right to speech.

Awan claimed that the senator was tortured during custody and humiliated.

“Was there a rebellion in the army after Azam Swati's tweet?” he asked. “Did any subedar run away after Azam Swati's tweet? Captain resigned?”

Later, the court reserved the verdict which will be announced tomorrow.