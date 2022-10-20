 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Controversial tweets: Verdict on Azam Swati's bail plea to be announced tomorrow

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

PTI senator Azam Swati. —Screengrab
PTI senator Azam Swati. —Screengrab

  • Verdict on Azam Swati's bail plea will be announced tomorrow.
  • FIA prosecutor says Swati tried to create disharmony in armed forces.
  • Did any subedar run away after Azam Swati's tweet? asks Babar Awan.

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court Wednesday reserved the verdict on PTI leader Azam Swati’s bail plea in a case related to controversial tweets which will be announced tomorrow.

The PTI senator was taken into custody last week by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for tweeting against the army chief and state institutions after a case was filed against him.

Special Judge Central Raja Asif heard Swati’s plea, who is on a 14-day judicial remand in Adiala Jail, today and reserved the verdict after arguments were concluded from both sides.

Arguing before the court, FIA prosecutor said that Swati shared a hated tweet against the army chief and tried to create disharmony among the armed forces.

“Azam Swati blamed COAS after certain individuals were acquitted in a case. What does the army chief have to do with their acquittal?”

The FIA representative further said that the PTI leader has admitted to tweeting during interrogation and added, “Azam Swati made provocative statements against the army chief and institutions at a public forum”.

In his arguments, Swati’s counsel, Babar Awan maintained that his client exercised his constitutional right to speech.

Awan claimed that the senator was tortured during custody and humiliated.

“Was there a rebellion in the army after Azam Swati's tweet?” he asked. “Did any subedar run away after Azam Swati's tweet? Captain resigned?”

Later, the court reserved the verdict which will be announced tomorrow.

More From Pakistan:

CPJ official Steven Butler stopped at Lahore airport, interrogated for 8 hours

CPJ official Steven Butler stopped at Lahore airport, interrogated for 8 hours
Nishtar Hospital: Abandoned bodies not of Baloch missing persons, says Punjab govt

Nishtar Hospital: Abandoned bodies not of Baloch missing persons, says Punjab govt
‘Tracking developments closely,’ says State Dept after India prevented Kashmiri journalist from flying to US

‘Tracking developments closely,’ says State Dept after India prevented Kashmiri journalist from flying to US
Korangi fire brigade attack: Both suspects arrested

Korangi fire brigade attack: Both suspects arrested
PPP stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan invited to join PTI

PPP stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan invited to join PTI
Saif rules out deal with Taliban

Saif rules out deal with Taliban
Musadiq criticises Imran over 'talks with establishment' remarks

Musadiq criticises Imran over 'talks with establishment' remarks

Karachi: Police instructed to not flash pistols when stopping people during snap-checking

Karachi: Police instructed to not flash pistols when stopping people during snap-checking
Lahore: Newly-married couple murdered in name of honour

Lahore: Newly-married couple murdered in name of honour
Sindh governor wants belief in finality of Prophethood to be incorporated in nikah nama

Sindh governor wants belief in finality of Prophethood to be incorporated in nikah nama
Time for 'liar, hypocrite' Imran Khan to quit politics and sit at home: Bilawal Bhutto

Time for 'liar, hypocrite' Imran Khan to quit politics and sit at home: Bilawal Bhutto
SC fixes hearing of presidential reference in Reko Diq case

SC fixes hearing of presidential reference in Reko Diq case