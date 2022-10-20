Meghan Markle expresses wanting more for her daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle recently hinted that she wants more for her daughter Lilibet as the Duchess of Sussex laid bare her hopes for her little munchkin.

Speaking on her latest Archetypes episode, the mum-of-two weighed in on her experience on Deal or No Deal.

During her conversation with Paris Hilton on the show, Meghan mentioned her daughter: “We were even given spray-tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about our beauty.”

“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach.

“Like I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart.”

The Duchess of Sussex says she hopes Lilibet aspires “to be slightly higher.”