World Cup 2022: Pakistan schedule, squad for T20I event

Fans are gearing up to see their favourite cricketers at their best during the mega cricket tournament – T20 World Cup 2022 — scheduled to begin on October 22.
Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign will begin on October 23 in Melbourne when they take on India.
Let's take a look at Pakistan's complete schedule, match timings and venues:
- October 23 — Pakistan vs India — MCG, Melbourne — 1pm
- October 27 — Pakistan vs Group B (qualifiers) topper — Optus Stadium, Perth — 4pm
- October 30 — Pakistan vs Group A (qualifiers) second position team — Optus Stadium, Perth —12pm
- November 3 — Pakistan vs South Africa — SCG, Sydney — 1pm
- November 6 — Pakistan vs Bangladesh — Adelaide Oval, Adelaide — 9pm