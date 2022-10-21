 
sports
Friday Oct 21 2022
SDSports desk

World Cup 2022: Pakistan schedule, squad for T20I event

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Pakistan team celebrating after taking a wicket during T20 World Cup warm-up match. — Instagram/@therealPCB
Pakistan team celebrating after taking a wicket during T20 World Cup warm-up match. — Instagram/@therealPCB

Fans are gearing up to see their favourite cricketers at their best during the mega cricket tournament – T20 World Cup 2022 — scheduled to begin on October 22.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign will begin on October 23 in Melbourne when they take on India.

Let's take a look at Pakistan's complete schedule, match timings and venues:

  • October 23 — Pakistan vs India — MCG, Melbourne — 1pm
  • October 27 — Pakistan vs Group B (qualifiers) topper — Optus Stadium, Perth — 4pm
  • October 30 — Pakistan vs Group A (qualifiers) second position team — Optus Stadium, Perth —12pm 
  • November 3 — Pakistan vs South Africa — SCG, Sydney — 1pm
  • November 6 — Pakistan vs Bangladesh — Adelaide Oval, Adelaide — 9pm

