 
pakistan
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Shahnawaz Amir's mother failed to prove innocence in Sarah Inam murder case: court

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Shahnawaz Amir (L) and Sarah Inam (R). Photo: Twitter/file
  • Verdict says Sameena Shah was present at crime scene.
  • Says she failed to prove allegations in case against her false.
  • Police still investigating case, per order. 

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Friday issued the detailed verdict on the rejection of Sameena Shah's bail plea, saying the mother accused Shahnawaz Amir failed to prove allegations against herself in the Sarah Inam murder case. 

The two-page verdict was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail Sheikh. 

According to the verdict, Sameena had requested pre-arrest bail. It said that the suspect's mother was present at the crime scene, adding that she did not bother to report the murder to the police immediately. 

"Sameena failed to prove the allegations in the case against her false," said the order. 

The order said that the police is still investigating the case and may need Sameena's assistance. 

On October 19, the Islamabad Police arrested Sameena after Additional Sessions Judge Sohail Sheikh dismissed her bail plea.

Police Station Shehzad Town’s personnel arrested Sameena outside the courtroom after she appeared before the judge with her lawyer. 

The case

Shahnawaz allegedly killed his wife Sarah at home after a row over a family issue on September 23.

Shahnawaz — who was detained by the police from a farmhouse in Islamabad's Chak Shahzad area for being a suspect in his wife's murder — confessed to committing the crime and said that he "thought" his spouse was having an affair with someone else. The couple was married for just three months.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan last month under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

