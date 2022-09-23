 
Senior journalist Ayaz Amir's son detained after wife found dead in Islamabad

Representational image of Islamabad police and security personnel stand guard at a road. — AFP/File
  • Senior journalist Ayaz Amir's daughter-in-law murdered.
  • According to spokesperson of Islamabad Police, Ayaz Amir's son allegedly killed his wife Sara at home.
  • Investigation under way, say Islamabad police.

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir's daughter-in-law has been murdered in the Chak Shahzad area of ​​Islamabad, Geo News reported Friday.

According to the spokesperson of the Islamabad Police, Ayaz Amir's son Shah Nawaz allegedly killed his wife Sara at home. Her body was found from a farmhouse.

The police spokesperson said that Ayaz Amir's son has been detained.

According to the police spokesperson, senior officers of the Islamabad Police and forensic teams were present at the scene.

The police spokesman said that an investigation of the incident is ongoing and whatever facts are found will be shared.

The victim's body has been shifted to PIMS Hospital Islamabad for a post-mortem.

Amir, speaking to the media, said such an incident should not happen to anyone and that no one should have to bear such a tragedy.

On being asked about reports that his son was intoxicated, the journalist responded: "What can I say about this? It is a legal matter".

