 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad to sue Netflix for ‘glamorizing’ Jeffery

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad to sue Netflix for ‘glamorizing’ Jeffery
Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad to sue Netflix for ‘glamorizing’ Jeffery 

Netflix crime thriller series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has gained a lot of public attention since its release, Jeffrey’s father Lionel Dahmer is considering to sue the streaming giant.

As reported by New York Post, Lionel Dahmer, 86, is seemingly upset that he was never approached by Netflix regarding popular series which was released in September.

The culprit’s dad was also displeased that the platform never asked for his permission to use tape recordings from his son’s legal team.

The tapes were used in another Jeffrey Dahmer docuseries, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, which was released earlier this month.

Lionel Dahmer has been living quietly in rural Ohio and he has refused to speak since the release of the Netflix series, but is reportedly a “nervous wreck” as his son’s fans have showed up at his place, the report said.

The caretaker for Lionel told the outlet that “from everything that I’ve seen and witnessed personally, Lionel was not contacted about either of these shows on Netflix.

“I’ve personally talked to a few lawyers and we’ve talked to his publisher about it too due to all the chaos that is going on and the stories we’ve seen,” he said.

“Lionel and his power of attorney are gathering information and looking at a possible lawsuit against the production team or possibly Netflix,” adding that “There was zero care whatsoever about Lionel’s wellbeing.” He added.

Lionel Dahmer was previously in the spotlight after his son was arrested in 1991 for the heinous murders. 

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett reveals he still goes on trips with ex Sheree Zampino

Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett reveals he still goes on trips with ex Sheree Zampino
Jennifer Coolidge wants to show fans a different realm in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Jennifer Coolidge wants to show fans a different realm in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2
Meghan Markle co-star says 'she never felt' like 'bimbo' on 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle co-star says 'she never felt' like 'bimbo' on 'Deal or No Deal'
Prince Harry’s ‘trapped’ in royal family claim gets ‘The Crown’ approval

Prince Harry’s ‘trapped’ in royal family claim gets ‘The Crown’ approval
Print of King Charles III’s signed painting sells for 14 times over original estimate

Print of King Charles III’s signed painting sells for 14 times over original estimate
Kevin Spacey 'deeply grateful' as jury dismisses sexual misconduct lawsuit against him

Kevin Spacey 'deeply grateful' as jury dismisses sexual misconduct lawsuit against him

Ed Sheeran feels ‘hurt’ over losing James Bond Theme Song to Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran feels ‘hurt’ over losing James Bond Theme Song to Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift hints at engagement rumors in new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift hints at engagement rumors in new album ‘Midnights’

Netflix adds disclaimer to ‘The Crown’, insisting the show’s ‘fictional’

Netflix adds disclaimer to ‘The Crown’, insisting the show’s ‘fictional’
Lee Ki-woo confirmed to star in upcoming movie 'Exposure'

Lee Ki-woo confirmed to star in upcoming movie 'Exposure'
BLACKPINK takes over with 'Shut Down': Checkout K-Pop Music Chart 2022, October Week 3

BLACKPINK takes over with 'Shut Down': Checkout K-Pop Music Chart 2022, October Week 3