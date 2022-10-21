Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad to sue Netflix for ‘glamorizing’ Jeffery

Netflix crime thriller series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has gained a lot of public attention since its release, Jeffrey’s father Lionel Dahmer is considering to sue the streaming giant.

As reported by New York Post, Lionel Dahmer, 86, is seemingly upset that he was never approached by Netflix regarding popular series which was released in September.

The culprit’s dad was also displeased that the platform never asked for his permission to use tape recordings from his son’s legal team.

The tapes were used in another Jeffrey Dahmer docuseries, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, which was released earlier this month.

Lionel Dahmer has been living quietly in rural Ohio and he has refused to speak since the release of the Netflix series, but is reportedly a “nervous wreck” as his son’s fans have showed up at his place, the report said.

The caretaker for Lionel told the outlet that “from everything that I’ve seen and witnessed personally, Lionel was not contacted about either of these shows on Netflix.

“I’ve personally talked to a few lawyers and we’ve talked to his publisher about it too due to all the chaos that is going on and the stories we’ve seen,” he said.

“Lionel and his power of attorney are gathering information and looking at a possible lawsuit against the production team or possibly Netflix,” adding that “There was zero care whatsoever about Lionel’s wellbeing.” He added.

Lionel Dahmer was previously in the spotlight after his son was arrested in 1991 for the heinous murders.