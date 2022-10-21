 
world
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

'Diwali outfit': Mannequin Obama makes rounds on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

A mannequin that resembles Barack Obama.— Twitter
A mannequin that resembles Barack Obama.— Twitter

In another bizarre social media viral post, a picture shows a mannequin in an Indian clothing store that closely and strangely resembles former US president Barack Obama.

The mannequin is seen wearing a sherwani, a prominent and popular clothing item worn usually by grooms in Pakistani and Indian weddings. The outfit usually has heavy embroidery and a stole with it.

The "Obama" mannequin is in a royal blue sherwani with a matching stole. The Twitter post's caption read: "Obama's Diwali party outfit."

The post has amassed over 5,000 likes and several retweets. People have made hilarious comments, some sharing pictures of the Obama family celebrating Diwali.

"Ngl (not going to lie) that colour is a bit too much for him," a user pointed out.

"Looks like the result of Dall E 2 prompt," said another.

"Plays cards, eats paan and launches drone attacks in the spirit of the festive period," a user wrote.

Another user said, "Welcome to Chandni Chowk", pointing to a popular locality in India's capital where mannequins are usually placed outside shops.

More From World:

Story behind the terrifying viral close-up of ant's face

Story behind the terrifying viral close-up of ant's face
Malala Yousafzai urges world to support women of Iran

Malala Yousafzai urges world to support women of Iran
Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030

Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030
Google activates Israel's first local cloud region

Google activates Israel's first local cloud region
Here's how a lettuce outlasted former UK PM Liz Truss

Here's how a lettuce outlasted former UK PM Liz Truss
Who will replace Truss as UK prime minister? Sunak? Mordaunt? Johnson?

Who will replace Truss as UK prime minister? Sunak? Mordaunt? Johnson?
Iranian trainers on the ground help Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, US says

Iranian trainers on the ground help Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, US says
At least 150 killed in two days of fighting in Sudan’s south

At least 150 killed in two days of fighting in Sudan’s south
Why UK PM Liz Truss resigned? Here's all you need to know

Why UK PM Liz Truss resigned? Here's all you need to know
Liz Truss steps down as UK's prime minister

Liz Truss steps down as UK's prime minister
Live snake on plane horrifies business-class passengers

Live snake on plane horrifies business-class passengers
WATCH: Furry police corporal becomes internet sensation

WATCH: Furry police corporal becomes internet sensation