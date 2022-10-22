 
Australia win toss, bowl as T20 World Cup Super 12 kicks off

Australian skipper flips coin as New Zealand skipper looks on. —Screengrab
  • Super 12 phase of T20 World Cup kicks off.
  • Aaron Finch opts to bowl first.
  • New Zealand have not beaten Australia in Australia in any format since 2011.

SYDNEY: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 on Saturday.

The hosts are defending champions with the clash at a sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground a repeat of the 2021 final in Dubai, where Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 77 powered Australia to an eight-wicket win and maiden crown.

History is against New Zealand, who remarkably have not beaten Australia in Australia in any format since 2011.

The big-hitting Tim David is the only change from that 2021 winning team, preferred to Steve Smith.

New Zealand notably left out Michael Bracewell while all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was not considered as he continues to recover from a fractured finger.

Conditions were overcast and muggy, with forecast rain yet to materialise.

Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV Umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

