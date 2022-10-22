Meghan Markle’s family love claims has world ‘choking on water’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has caused a commotion among experts and commentators who are now “choking on their water” over her family-love claims.



Australian journalist and commentator Amanda Platell issued these claims in her latest piece for the Daily Mail.

She started it all by admitting, “She claims that love is all that matters: ‘partner love, self-love, love of community and family’.”

“At which point, I admit I choked,” the expert even went as far as to say. “Family! This from a woman who hasn’t seen her own father for years: that now frail, yet still-loving dad who funded her expensive education and has never met her children or her husband.”