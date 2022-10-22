 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s family love claims has world ‘choking on water’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has caused a commotion among experts and commentators who are now “choking on their water” over her family-love claims.

Australian journalist and commentator Amanda Platell issued these claims in her latest piece for the Daily Mail.

She started it all by admitting, “She claims that love is all that matters: ‘partner love, self-love, love of community and family’.”

“At which point, I admit I choked,” the expert even went as far as to say. “Family! This from a woman who hasn’t seen her own father for years: that now frail, yet still-loving dad who funded her expensive education and has never met her children or her husband.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West ‘loses’ Balenciaga amid controversies

Kanye West ‘loses’ Balenciaga amid controversies

Netflix opens ‘immersive’ store for fans of popular shows

Netflix opens ‘immersive’ store for fans of popular shows
Prince Harry ‘more of problem’ than Prince Andrew for King Charles’ monarchy

Prince Harry ‘more of problem’ than Prince Andrew for King Charles’ monarchy
Kim Kardashian badly wants to finalize Kanye West divorce: ‘Best birthday present’

Kim Kardashian badly wants to finalize Kanye West divorce: ‘Best birthday present’

Kate Middleton 'masterplan' for peace talks with Harry has touch of Diana

Kate Middleton 'masterplan' for peace talks with Harry has touch of Diana
Taylor Swift revealed miscarriage in 'Midnights'? New album sparks frenzy

Taylor Swift revealed miscarriage in 'Midnights'? New album sparks frenzy
Barbie signs a multiyear deal for interactive special on Netflix

Barbie signs a multiyear deal for interactive special on Netflix
Meghan Markle told to drop 'feminist' comments after 'grabbing' job for cash

Meghan Markle told to drop 'feminist' comments after 'grabbing' job for cash
Kanye West vows to always ‘protect’ ex-Kim Kardashian: ‘I’ll love her for life’

Kanye West vows to always ‘protect’ ex-Kim Kardashian: ‘I’ll love her for life’
Expert debunks ‘cruel rumour’ about Edward VIII, Queen Mother

Expert debunks ‘cruel rumour’ about Edward VIII, Queen Mother

Kate Middleton, Prince William take break from royal duties

Kate Middleton, Prince William take break from royal duties