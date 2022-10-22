 
Kanye West's new girlfriend cuts stylish figure amid rapper's 'divorce' comments

Kanye West's new girlfriend cuts stylish figure amid rapper's 'divorce' comments

Kanye West’s new girlfriend Juliana Nalu turned heads amid her casual outing in West Hollywood on Friday.

The 24-year-old model sent the temperature soaring with her stylish appearance while taking a short stroll following meet-up with friends.

The model wore a grey zip-up sweater over a low-cut black t-shirt and added a dramatic touch to her outfit with a pair of knee-high dark grey boots and a set of sunglasses.

The sighting came shortly after the Donda rapper’s candid interview with Piers Morgan was made to the public.

Kanye said: “I may be divorced on paper but I'm not divorced of the idea of being the protector.”

“Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?” he added.

“Absolutely, and I will love her for life, and oddly enough I will protect her,” Kanye replied when asked if he still loves his ex-wife.

“We'll always be together… Yeah, there's no person that you'll ever get with that will influence her more than God and then her priest on Earth, which was me,” he added.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop star and Juliana sparked a dating rumour in early October since they were spotted on several dates in Los Angeles.

