Pregnant Amy Hart radiates pregnancy glow in recent snaps from Baby Show event

And Amy Hart radiated a pregnancy glow on Saturday as she and her beau attended The Baby Show at Olympia London.

She is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason next year.

The Love Island star, 30, cradled her baby bump while beaming for snaps during the day out while looking stunning in a monochrome outfit.

Photo credits: DaiyMail

Amy looked fresh-faced as she donned a pair of leather-look leggings for the outing and [paired it with a simple white vest top and black blazer

Amy, who is due to give birth on March 5, 2023, appeared in her element throughout the event - after revealing her pregnancy news just last month.