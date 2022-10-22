 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Amy Hart radiates pregnancy glow in recent snaps from Baby Show event

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Pregnant Amy Hart radiates pregnancy glow in recent snaps from Baby Show event
Pregnant Amy Hart radiates pregnancy glow in recent snaps from Baby Show event

And Amy Hart radiated a pregnancy glow on Saturday as she and her beau attended The Baby Show at Olympia London.

She is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason next year.

The Love Island star, 30, cradled her baby bump while beaming for snaps during the day out while looking stunning in a monochrome outfit.

Photo credits: DaiyMail
Photo credits: DaiyMail

Amy looked fresh-faced as she donned a pair of leather-look leggings for the outing and [paired it with a simple white vest top and black blazer

Amy, who is due to give birth on March 5, 2023, appeared in her element throughout the event - after revealing her pregnancy news just last month.

More From Entertainment:

Emily Atack shares her favourite poem after break-up

Emily Atack shares her favourite poem after break-up

Kim Kardashian showcases her enviably svelte frame in black jumpsuit during recent outing

Kim Kardashian showcases her enviably svelte frame in black jumpsuit during recent outing

Zoe Saldaña shares details about her character from Netflix’s From Scratch

Zoe Saldaña shares details about her character from Netflix’s From Scratch
Khloe Kardashian pens emotional message for Kim Kardashian on her birthday: Photos

Khloe Kardashian pens emotional message for Kim Kardashian on her birthday: Photos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't dare to disgrace King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't dare to disgrace King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Christine McGuinness reunites with 'heroin' addict dad after split with husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness reunites with 'heroin' addict dad after split with husband Paddy
Helen Skelton steps outside in style with Strictly stars Molly Rainford, Fleur East

Helen Skelton steps outside in style with Strictly stars Molly Rainford, Fleur East
Taylor Swift fans think she’s hinted at Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ 4th baby name in new album

Taylor Swift fans think she’s hinted at Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ 4th baby name in new album
Maya Jama shares how she got over her break up

Maya Jama shares how she got over her break up
Taylor Swift fans wonder if she took jibe at Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce

Taylor Swift fans wonder if she took jibe at Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce

Meghan Markle rings alarm Netflix doc will be 'awful' for Royal Family

Meghan Markle rings alarm Netflix doc will be 'awful' for Royal Family
Tom Cruise deepfake sings ‘Hold Me Closer’ for Paris Hilton in latest TikTok clip

Tom Cruise deepfake sings ‘Hold Me Closer’ for Paris Hilton in latest TikTok clip