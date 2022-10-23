Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fans speculate their ‘marriage is over’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has sparked rift rumours with husband Prince Harry with her latest move, and the fans speculate their ‘marriage is over.’



Meghan was spotted enjoying a shopping day with her close friend in California, where she lives with husband Prince Harry and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

She enjoyed a stroll around shops days after she faced backlash for saying Deal or No Deal ‘reduced her to a bimbo.’

The Page Six dubbed Meghan Markle’s this outing as ‘retail therapy’

The Duchess and her friend also had a lunch in nearby Santa Barbara.

Commenting on Meghan’s solo outing without Prince Harry, fans speculate rift between the royal couple.

Even one fan commented, “When a married woman starts the retail-therapy sessions, it usually means the marriage is over.”

Another commented, “She and Harry seem to be spending a lot of time apart over the past year. Reports indicate the honeymoon is over.”



