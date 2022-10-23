 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fans speculate their ‘marriage is over’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fans speculate their ‘marriage is over’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has sparked rift rumours with husband Prince Harry with her latest move, and the fans speculate their ‘marriage is over.’

Meghan was spotted enjoying a shopping day with her close friend in California, where she lives with husband Prince Harry and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

She enjoyed a stroll around shops days after she faced backlash for saying Deal or No Deal ‘reduced her to a bimbo.’

The Page Six dubbed Meghan Markle’s this outing as ‘retail therapy’

The Duchess and her friend also had a lunch in nearby Santa Barbara.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fans speculate their ‘marriage is over’

Commenting on Meghan’s solo outing without Prince Harry, fans speculate rift between the royal couple.

Even one fan commented, “When a married woman starts the retail-therapy sessions, it usually means the marriage is over.”

Another commented, “She and Harry seem to be spending a lot of time apart over the past year. Reports indicate the honeymoon is over.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fans speculate their ‘marriage is over’


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp ‘intentionally altered’ audio tapes of Amber Heard

Johnny Depp ‘intentionally altered’ audio tapes of Amber Heard
King Charles III ‘paying close attention’ to Meghan Markle’s interviews

King Charles III ‘paying close attention’ to Meghan Markle’s interviews
Princess Beatrice ‘supports’ film about dyslexia but leaves without watching it

Princess Beatrice ‘supports’ film about dyslexia but leaves without watching it
Olivia Wilde’s nanny accuses Harry Styles, Florence Pugh of having ‘brief affair’

Olivia Wilde’s nanny accuses Harry Styles, Florence Pugh of having ‘brief affair’
The Crown 'vicious' plotline would have 'destroyed' old Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown 'vicious' plotline would have 'destroyed' old Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles coronation to affect Prince George, Princess Charlotte?

King Charles coronation to affect Prince George, Princess Charlotte?
Meghan Markle breaks cover for first time Since Deal or No Deal drama

Meghan Markle breaks cover for first time Since Deal or No Deal drama
Trevor Noah rejects claims of having ‘beef’ with Kanye West, calls out the media

Trevor Noah rejects claims of having ‘beef’ with Kanye West, calls out the media