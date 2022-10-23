Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Kim Kardashian turned 42 on Oct. 21 and celebrated the happy occasion with her friends and family.

However, The Kardashians star’s birthday celebrations were cut short after a private jet chartered by her sister, Kylie Jenner, was forced to return to Los Angeles due to bad weather.

The reality TV star was on her way to attend an Usher concert in Las Vegas. However, the plan turned into a panic reality after strong winds made it too dangerous for the jet to fly through.

The SKIMS founder had been documenting her evening through videos shared to her Instagram Story, also gave fans a glimpse of the inside of the luxurious plane.

Kim also revealed the planned party at Carbone in Vegas before attending one of Usher’s shows at his Park MGM sold-out residency.

Sharing a video from onboard the jet without audio to her timeline, the mother of four captioned it, “Well our sound won’t turn on here BUT the plane couldn’t land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn’t happening and we are heading back home.”

Kim opted for a glittery Dolce and Gabbana top and matching leggings as her birthday outfit and paired it with a matching choker featuring an over-sized cross pendant.

While returning to L.A., the birthday girl, along with her group then headed to In-N-Out for an unscheduled burger pitstop instead.

Kim posted on her IG story, “Sooooo In-N-Out it is,” as the group were shown surrounded by filming crew in the fast food restaurant.