WATCH: Dalit man beaten, humiliated after being accused of theft

Rajesh Kumar, 30, a Dalit man went through humiliation on camera.— Screengrab via Instagram

After being accused of stealing a toilet seat, a Dalit man was assaulted and humiliated in India's Uttar Pradesh.

The victim's face was blackened and his head was shaved. Rajesh Kumar, 30, went through the humiliation on camera and the video went viral in the country, NDTV reported.

Dalits are people who belong to the lowest Hindu caste, also known as "untouchables".

Reportedly, a local BJP leader Radheshyam Mishra and two of his companions tied Kumar to a pole and beat him. They accused him of stealing a toilet seat from a house.

In the video, a crowd can be seen cheering as Kumar gets thrashed and insulted.

Kumar told the police that the leader also made remarks about his caste while he beat him.

After the footage went viral, Mishra was reported to be on the run. His aides, however, have been arrested, police told local media.

"If they suspected him of theft, they should have come to the police," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by NDTV.