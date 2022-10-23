 
world
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Dalit man beaten, humiliated after being accused of theft

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Rajesh Kumar, 30, a Dalit man went through humiliation on camera.— Screengrab via Instagram
Rajesh Kumar, 30, a Dalit man went through humiliation on camera.— Screengrab via Instagram

After being accused of stealing a toilet seat, a Dalit man was assaulted and humiliated in India's Uttar Pradesh.

The victim's face was blackened and his head was shaved. Rajesh Kumar, 30, went through the humiliation on camera and the video went viral in the country, NDTV reported.

Dalits are people who belong to the lowest Hindu caste, also known as "untouchables".

Reportedly, a local BJP leader Radheshyam Mishra and two of his companions tied Kumar to a pole and beat him. They accused him of stealing a toilet seat from a house.

In the video, a crowd can be seen cheering as Kumar gets thrashed and insulted.

Kumar told the police that the leader also made remarks about his caste while he beat him.

After the footage went viral, Mishra was reported to be on the run. His aides, however, have been arrested, police told local media.

"If they suspected him of theft, they should have come to the police," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by NDTV.

More From World:

Saudi crown prince not attending Arab summit on doctors' advice

Saudi crown prince not attending Arab summit on doctors' advice

Russian strikes cause blackouts in much of Ukraine, more flee Kherson

Russian strikes cause blackouts in much of Ukraine, more flee Kherson
'Most powerful since Mao Zedong': Who is China's President Xi Jinping?

'Most powerful since Mao Zedong': Who is China's President Xi Jinping?
Putin congratulates China's Xi on unprecedented third term

Putin congratulates China's Xi on unprecedented third term
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to Category 4 as it barrels toward Mexico

Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to Category 4 as it barrels toward Mexico
China's Xi clinches third term, packs leadership with loyalists

China's Xi clinches third term, packs leadership with loyalists
Japan restores limited diplomatic functionality in Kabul

Japan restores limited diplomatic functionality in Kabul
Israeli forces martyr Palestinian in West Bank

Israeli forces martyr Palestinian in West Bank
US CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

US CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms
Plane crash in New Hampshire kills all on board

Plane crash in New Hampshire kills all on board
Indian man arrested for posing as army officer on matrimonial site

Indian man arrested for posing as army officer on matrimonial site
Woman marks 100th birthday by staging her own art exhibition

Woman marks 100th birthday by staging her own art exhibition