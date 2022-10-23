 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Celebrity psychic makes shocking claims about Princess Charlotte's bedroom

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Celebrity psychic makes shocking claims about Princess Charlottes bedroom

Jasmine Anderson, a celebrity psychic, has made an extraordinary claim that Prince William and Kate Middleton's only daughter Princess Charlotte's bedroom at Adelaide Cottage could well be 'haunted'.

The psychic claims 'there's a need for protection' in Charlotte's bedroom and says she can feel Princess Diana being extra protective over her grandchild.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she claims that Diana was protecting Charlotte due to some concerning movements in her room at home with "something being seen".

Jasmine went on: "Diana is so protective over children, including her grandchildren, but particularly Charlotte. There's a need for protection there. It's something to do with the room in the house - I feel like it could be haunted."

She added: "Something has been seen in the nursery, that's what I'm getting."

She explained: "It might be that Charlotte has a psychic gift and she's kind of being protected in that aspect."

Jasmine, while referring to Kate and William's new home in Windsor, said: "They've not had a lot of luck there, adding that "there's quite a lot of disruption there, I think they're going to go to a smoother and calmer place. I think it will be happening."

The Prince and princess of Wales moved to Adelaide Cottage, close to Windsor Castle, at the beginning of September. The four-bedroom home marked a big change for the family, as not only was it much smaller than their former home, it had no room for live-in staff for the first time.

More From Entertainment:

‘Your strength is contagious’ Anushka Sharma pens down heartfelt note for Hubby

‘Your strength is contagious’ Anushka Sharma pens down heartfelt note for Hubby

Meghan Markle reacts to 'Deal or No Deal’ backlash with retail-therapy in Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle reacts to 'Deal or No Deal’ backlash with retail-therapy in Santa Barbara
Harry, Meghan warned their 'bond' will lead to 'more exclusion and battle'

Harry, Meghan warned their 'bond' will lead to 'more exclusion and battle'
Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation

Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation
Molly-Mae Hague opens up about her challenging pregnancy: 'cried 'every single day'

Molly-Mae Hague opens up about her challenging pregnancy: 'cried 'every single day'

Prince Harry warned King Charles will 'place his own boundaries'

Prince Harry warned King Charles will 'place his own boundaries'
Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Palace aides feeling ‘played’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Palace aides feeling ‘played’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix
'House of the Dragon' boss promises 'war and humour' in season 2

'House of the Dragon' boss promises 'war and humour' in season 2
Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country

Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country
Jemima Khan is the cynosure of all eyes at Rome Film Festival

Jemima Khan is the cynosure of all eyes at Rome Film Festival