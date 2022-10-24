Imagine Dragons lead Dan Reynolds gives health update after ‘fairly serious’ injury

Imagine Dragons lead Dan Reynolds gives an health update after ‘fairly serious’ injury

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds seemed well recovering from his serious injury after the band postponed its tour.

The lead singer, 35, shared a shirtless mirror selfie on his Instagram Story over the weekend. "Health and rehabilitation," Reynolds wrote with the photo, in which he sports a knee brace.

Earlier the band had postponed its several upcoming shows due to the singer’s “fairly serious” knee sprain. They had nine dates coming up in Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico through November 4th. And they were scheduled to play again in the Middle East in January before heading to South Africa for two shows in February.

The band had made a Twitter announcement to postpone the tour amid Reynold’s health concerns on October 18, 2022.

“In our 12 years as a band, we've never had to cancel a tour (and could count the number of shows on one hand),” the band wrote. “We hope you guys know how hard it is for us to postpone these dates, and we plan to make it up to you soon.”

“Some of you may know that Dan has been struggling with haemorrhaged vocal cords and a nodule ever since the last tour leg, and he's been warned by his doctor that going out right now could cause a rupture and irreparably harm his voice."

Imagine Dragons had also mentioned that Reynolds was “unexpectedly” dealing with an LCL sprain that'll require him to wear a brace and undergo rehabilitation “for some time”.

Imagine Dragons' Mercury World Tour will continue next year with another leg, kicking off January 24, 2023 in Zallaq, Bahrain, per PEOPLE.