 
pakistan
Monday Oct 24 2022
Senator Azam Swati files petition against FIA's arrest in Supreme Court

Monday Oct 24, 2022

PTI leader Azam Khan Swati addressing a press conference. — PID/File
  • Azam Swati says he will file suo motu notice tomorrow. 
  • Says FIA violated sanctity of his house. 
  • Alleges he was beaten in front of his nieces. 

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati on Monday approached the Supreme Court and filed a petition over his arrest by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in a case related to "controversial" tweets. 

The PTI senator was taken into custody by the FIA's Cybercrime Wing (CCW) from his home in Islamabad on October 13 after registering a case against him over tweets against the army chief.

However, he was granted post-arrest bail last week in return for surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

In his petition, Swati said that the FIA violated the sanctity of his house.  He alleged that he was beaten in front of his family. He also said that he has been a senator since 2003 till date except for a short period of time. 

The PTI leader also alleged that his face was covered with a cloth in the car. "Practically, I have died. Suicide is prohibited in Islam, and this is why I am alive," he wrote in his petition. 

The senator said that he will file a suo motu notice tomorrow while requesting the court to take notice of the incident. 

