Monday Oct 24 2022
Priyanka Chopra talks about witnessing children suffering in Kenya as ‘new mother’

Priyanka Chopra detailed her experience of visiting Kenya as a ”new mother” and witnessing the devastating living conditions of children and women.

The Matrix Resurrections star travelled to the country as the goodwill ambassador of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The global sensation was asked if she would visit Kenya again and what the takeaways from her trip were, to which she responded, "Yes, I hope and I definitely want to come back.” 

“I hope it will be under better circumstances. What I have learnt is that through the most difficult times human beings have incredible resilience, human beings have kindness, human beings have warmth,” she told NTV.

“What I especially saw when I went to the Ghana region was that it was very difficult for me especially as a new mother to see so many children suffering the way they were."

Priyanka further said that she cannot imagine if her child was crying “out of hunger for days and days” and “what it would do to my mental state.”

“To see those women standing by their children and not eating for days to make sure their children eat just goes to show that there is so much strength in human beings and especially in women,” she added.

Before concluding, Nick Jonas' wife shared, “That's something I'm taking back with me as an inspiration. I hope to come back to Kenya under better circumstances."

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, via surrogacy, earlier this year. 

