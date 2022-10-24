 
Monday Oct 24 2022
Protestors smash cake in King Charles III's face in latest stunt

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Climate protestors from the climate campaign org Just Stop Oil on Monday, October 24, smashed cake on King Charles III’s waxwork at Madame Tussauds.

According to reports, two campaigners walked up to the stage where the monarch’s statue is mounted, before taking their black shirts off to reveal ‘Just Stop Oil’ shirts and smashing chocolate cake onto the face of King Charles’ waxwork.

The two protestors then went on to quote King Charles’ words about climate change made during a trip to New Zealand in 2019.

“For the past, what, 40 to 50 years I have been driven by an overwhelming desire not, to be confronted by my grandchildren – or yours … – demanding to know why I didn’t do anything to prevent them being bequeathed a poisoned and destroyed planet,” Charles had said.

He had continued: “Now, of course, we are indeed being confronted by these very children, demanding immediate action and not just words.”

Adding on to the King’s speech, one of the protestors said, “The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas.”

The incident is the latest in a string of such defiling of public artworks and cultural landmarks by campaigners of Just Stop Oil.

In other instances of the same protests, protestors have also thrown tomato soup at a Vincent van Gogh painting.

