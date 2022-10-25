Netflix to keep Kanye West’s doc 'Jeen-Yuhs' amid anti-Semitic remarks

Netflix has decided to keep showing Kanye West's docu-series Jeen-Yuhs, amid the latest anti-Semitic remarks by the rapper.

As reported by TMZ, the streaming platform has decided to keep the three-part docu-series, because the giant is not in business with West and also the series did not contain any anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Jeen-Yuhs features West’s personal life and his career. The show came out earlier this year.



Reps from Netflix also mentioned that they haven’t removed content that involves other high-profile stars, going through controversies.

Previously, an unaired video from West's interview with Carlson went viral in which he said, "Jew" is in reference to “the 12 lost tribes of Judah … who the people known as the race Black really are.”

He also falsely stated that Planned Parenthood was created to “control the Jew population.” West may have been referencing Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger’s belief in eugenics, which the organization denounces.

Soon after the video started circulating, the Donda rapper went under hot waters and faced backlash over these comments.

His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, recently called out the father of her four kids in an Instagram story, saying hate speech is “never OK or excusable.”

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” the Skims founder, 42, wrote.



