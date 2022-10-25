 
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
WATCH: Creepy robot Ameca shares if she believes in God

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

World's most expressive robot, Ameca.— AFP

What many people think is the world's creepiest robot is the humanoid robot Ameca who smiles comfortably and introduces herself to humans as any other human would.

A recent video of the bot showed her interacting with visitors in Dubai's Museum of the Future. Hyper-realistic Ameca not only smiles and moves but also winks at people.

Unlike other bots, her conversation has more than boring introductions. "Have I won the spelling bee?" she was heard joking in one of the many videos of her circulating on the internet.

Visitors ask Ameca all sorts of questions. One asked her if she was happy to which she said she does not have emotions.

In a spooky moment, Ameca said: "Oh wait! What if you are the illusion and I am real?"

In another similar moment, a man asked her if she believed in God. She said she did not believe in "anything".

She has been designed by UK-based Engineered Arts who call it the "world’s most advanced human-shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology."

The description of the android says it is the "perfect humanoid robot". Engineered Arts Director of Operations Morgan Roe said the team's aim was to "make the most expressive robot possible."

They wanted it to not only look like a human but also move and express like one.

Roe explained that the android was not solely controlled by AI. A human controller also instructs her speech and facial expressions.

