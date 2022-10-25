Karachi: Man arrested for allegedly raping minor girl in Clifton

Image showing a person wearing handcuffs. — Pixabay/ Rossat

KARACHI: One of the suspects involved in the gang-rape of a minor girl in the metropolis' Clifton area has been arrested.

According to sources, the vehicle of the suspect has been taken into custody while raids are being conducted to arrest the other suspects.

Sources added that arrangements are being made for a medical examination of the suspect, while further investigation is already underway.



As Geo News had previously reported, the incident had taken place on October 23 at a relief camp set up for flood victims where the girl was staying with family.

Following the incident, she was rushed to Jinnah Hospital where she was receiving treatment. The hospital sources said that the victim was about eight to nine years old.

According to the surgeon's office, the gang rape of the minor girl had been confirmed after her medical examination was carried out.

CM Murad orders arrest of culprits

Following the horrific incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali took serious notice of the case and directed the police to arrest the culprits. He has also ordered the authorities concerned to take the remaining family members of the girl in protective care.

“This is totally unacceptable and cannot be forgiven, therefore, I want the culprits behind the bars immediately,” he told Additional Inspector-General Karachi Javed Odho on the telephone.

The additional IG Karachi told the chief minister that the 9-year-old girl and her six younger brothers and sisters were living with her mother in the vicinity of the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi. Originally, the family belongs to the Shikarpur district.

On Sunday night, two boys at around 11am forcibly took her in their car and raped her, and then left her in the same vicinity at around 2.30pm. When her mother noticed her daughter's plight, she rushed to the JPMC where she was still under treatment.

The matter came to the knowledge of the SSP South who registered a first information report (FIR) at the Boat Basin Police station and started an investigation into the matter, the CM was told.

The additional IG Karachi has constituted a police party to arrest the culprits and bring them to book.

The chief minister directed Adl IG Karachi to check the area's CCTV footage, identify their vehicle, and persons, and arrest them. He also directed him to identify the culprits through DNA sampling.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed the Minister of Women Development Department Shahla Raza to take the entire family into protective care. The family has been kept at a women's police station.