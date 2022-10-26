Prince Harry 'comfortable' with watching The Crown: 'Based on truth'

 
Prince Harry once admitted he has no problem with The Crown.

The Netflix series, that sensationalizes the Queen and her family, does not bother the Duke of Sussex.

In the past, Harry has shared that he treats the series “fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth”.

He continued: “It gives you a rough idea about that lifestyle—the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that."

The Duke of Sussex added: "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself.”

Meanwhile, royal biographer Angela Levin has revealed that Harry had recommended her to watch the show, but wants the fictionalised plot to stop till the timeline reaches his portrayal. 

