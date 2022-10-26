Zimbabwe's Raza says Pakistan has one of 'best attacks' in T20 World Cup

Zimbabwean cricketer Sikandar Raza speaks during an exclusive interview with Geo News in Perth, on October 26, 2022. — Photo by author

PERTH: Zimbabwean cricketer Sikandar Raza is confident of a good show by his side in the ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Thursday.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, the 36-year-old Sialkot-born Zimbabwean player termed Pakistan a very good side, adding that his team was ready for the challenge.

“I am really looking forward to this game. We've had some very good games in the past against Pakistan. Now that we are on the board as well with the point, hopefully, a win tomorrow can take us forward in the tournament,” he said ahead of the game against Pakistan.

However, he was wary of the challenge Pakistan would pose them.

“In my opinion, Pakistan has probably one of the best attacks. I think it is certainly one of the best attacks in the tournament. England's got a very good attack as well as Australia and India. But I do think Pakistan has got the right mixture when it comes to seamers,” said the Zimbabwean batter.

“Pakistan has always been a very strong bowling side. And, having said that, with Rizwan and Babar at the top as well and the way they have performed over the years, if I'm not mistaken, these two have the world record of the most amount of runs scored as a partnership."

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (right) runs around Scotland's Mark Watt during the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Scotland and Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 21, 2022. — AFP

"So, I think Pakistan got the right mixture of cricketers when it comes to bowlers and batters to chase down or to defend any sort of total. So, it's quite an important and exciting match and we are really looking forward to it together,” he said.

Sikandar had scored 82 vs Ireland and 40 against Scotland in the first round of the tournament to help his team qualify for the super 12 stages.

When asked about his form and his aims for the match, the batting all-rounder said that he doesn’t like to make big claims.

“I'm never a big guy to answer that,” he said when asked if he was confident about continuing his form.

“What will be, will be. I've done the work in the nets and leave the rest to Allah’s hands. I've done all I could to give myself a chance to do well. If I do well. Alhamdulillah if I don't do well still Alhamdulillah it's something that's out of my hand. What is in my hand is to work hard and I've done that,” he said.

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza takes a catch to dismiss Scotland's Michael Jones during the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Scotland and Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 21, 2022. — AFP

Replying to a question, Sikandar said that it is challenging for Zimbabwean players to adjust under lights as his side doesn’t get enough matches to play under lights at home.



He, however, said that he is proud of the way his team has played in this tournament, especially in matches under lights.

“Every time we come in the light, it takes a bit of time for us to adjust. On the other hand, Pakistan has got a lot of under-light cricket as well. All we've done this so far this tournament is played matches and light which has taken as to adjust,” he concluded.