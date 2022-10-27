Here are the best travel destinations for 2023

Person holding a compass at Carpathian Mountains.— Unsplash

National Geographic has released its "Best of the World" list where it shares the must-visit destinations for 2023.

This year's list has kept the diversity of cultures in mind and respect for people and their traditions. It focuses on community-led conservation attempts.

This is to make travelling more inclusive and make people skip the traditional tourist points and rediscover the wonders of the world, CNN quoted Amy Alipio, senior editor for National Geographic Travel.

Introducing a new category called "community", the list has been divided into five main categories. Apart from community, the other four categories are adventure, family, nature, and culture.

Community

Vang Vieng, Laos.— Unsplash

The best travel destinations for refreshing a sense of diversity and understanding more about "Indigenous tourism" are:

1. Dodecanese Islands, Greece

2. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

3. Alberta, Canada

4. Laos

5. Ghana

Adventure

Delicate arch Utah, Moab, United States.— Unsplash

Top travel destinations for 2023 for adventurous people are:

1. New Zealand

2. Choquequirao, Peru

3. Utah

4. Austrian Alps

5. Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico

New Zealand has been called the adventure capital for a long. These places offer mountaineering villages and many trails for hiking and other activities.

Family

Grimentz, Switzerland.— Unsplash

National Geographic wants to inspire "journeys for all ages". According to its report, the best family destinations for travelling in 2023 are:

1. Trinidad & Tobago

2. San Francisco Crosstown Trail, California

3. Colombia

4. Manchester, United Kingdom

5. Switzerland

These countries allow families to indulge in multiple activities and bond over chocolates, saving turtles, and skiing.

Nature

Azores, Portugal.— Unsplash

The best places to closely experience and feel nature, according to the list are:

1. Scottish Highlands

2. Botswana

3. Slovenia

4. Big Bend National Park, Texas

5. Azores

These are the countries that are focused on sustainability and promote sustainable tourism. Nat Geo wants you to marvel at the native flora and fauna of these places.

Culture

The Theban Necropolis, Al Aqaleta, Egypt.— Unsplash

According to the media outlet, the best places where "history and heritage rule" are as follows:

1. Appian Way, Italy

2. Busan, South Korea

3. Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China

4. Egypt

5. Charleston, South Carolina

Egypt is already famous for its museums. South Carolina will soon have the International African American Museum too.