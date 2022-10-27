Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video

Selena Gomez met her little fan as she strolled around Texas neighbourhood where she spent her entire childhood in her upcoming documentary My Mind And Me.



In the latest promo clip, the singer was shown spending sweet time with a childhood pal, who also has a small daughter and she happened to be a huge fan of Selena’s music.

The little girl’s mother asked, “Do you know who this is?”

In a video, the Heart Wants What It Wants hit-maker slowly lowered her face mask as she was unrecognisable to the little girl.

“It's Selena Gomez. The one that you hear the songs of,” said the mother.

Looking at her favourite singer in front of her, the little girl could be seen screaming in excitement.

“She's my dramatic one,” the mother told Selena, as the musician herself confessed, “that was me as a kid as well.”

After a while, the mother confirmed the child that “she’s real”.

“Mommy went to school with her. She lived right down the street from me. Mommy grew up with her,” revealed Selena’s friend.

The singer-songwriter then hugged her little fan while her friend asked about her health with regards to depression and anxiety.

To this, Selena responded, “I do feel good.”

Meanwhile, My Mind And Me will premiere on Apple+TV on November 4.

Watch the clip here:



