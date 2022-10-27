 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video
Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video

Selena Gomez met her little fan as she strolled around Texas neighbourhood where she spent her entire childhood in her upcoming documentary My Mind And Me.

In the latest promo clip, the singer was shown spending sweet time with a childhood pal, who also has a small daughter and she happened to be a huge fan of Selena’s music.

The little girl’s mother asked, “Do you know who this is?”

In a video, the Heart Wants What It Wants hit-maker slowly lowered her face mask as she was unrecognisable to the little girl.

“It's Selena Gomez. The one that you hear the songs of,” said the mother.

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video

Looking at her favourite singer in front of her, the little girl could be seen screaming in excitement.

“She's my dramatic one,” the mother told Selena, as the musician herself confessed, “that was me as a kid as well.”

After a while, the mother confirmed the child that “she’s real”.

“Mommy went to school with her. She lived right down the street from me. Mommy grew up with her,” revealed Selena’s friend.

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video

The singer-songwriter then hugged her little fan while her friend asked about her health with regards to depression and anxiety.

To this, Selena responded, “I do feel good.”

Meanwhile, My Mind And Me will premiere on Apple+TV on November 4.

Watch the clip here:


More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Camilla's nephew says he had 'rough time' due to his last name

Camilla's nephew says he had 'rough time' due to his last name
Prince Andrew still 'got some time to run' in Windsor home

Prince Andrew still 'got some time to run' in Windsor home
Lady Louise to lose royal role as King Charles prefers 'popular' members

Lady Louise to lose royal role as King Charles prefers 'popular' members
Phoebe Bridgers sides with Amber Heard while discussing Johnny Depp libel trial

Phoebe Bridgers sides with Amber Heard while discussing Johnny Depp libel trial

Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary

Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary

Meghan, Harry new slogan hints they ‘can do without Royal Family’

Meghan, Harry new slogan hints they ‘can do without Royal Family’
Britney Spears clarifies controversial IG post was not directed at Selena Gomez

Britney Spears clarifies controversial IG post was not directed at Selena Gomez
Prince Harry’s ‘ominous memoir’ is 'derogatory' at worst

Prince Harry’s ‘ominous memoir’ is 'derogatory' at worst
Kanye West wax statue retires to archive at Madame Tussauds

Kanye West wax statue retires to archive at Madame Tussauds
Prince Harry memoir ‘Spare’ will be ‘a bit of damp squib’

Prince Harry memoir ‘Spare’ will be ‘a bit of damp squib’
Prince Harry planning 'coup d'etat' against King Charles' ahead of coronation

Prince Harry planning 'coup d'etat' against King Charles' ahead of coronation