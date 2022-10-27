 
Thursday Oct 27 2022
‘Next time, send real Mr Bean’: Zimbabwe president takes jibe at Pakistan after defeat

Fake Mr Bean (L) and President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Damdudzo Mnangagwa (R). — Twitter/AFP
President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Damdudzo Mnangagwa took a jibe at Pakistan after his country pulled off a stunning one-run upset over the Green Shirts on Thursday to put the Asian giants in danger of an early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Zimbabwean president congratulated the Chevrons and took a jibe at Pakistan by asking it to "send the real Mr Bean next time.”

Earlier, cricket fans also used engaged in a Twitter war on the ongoing joke about Mr Bean — it has roots in an event in Zimbabwe.

According to a Zimbabwean fan on Twitter, a fake Mr Bean — a popular TV character portrayed by Rowan Atkinson — who belonged from Pakistan, presented himself as Atkinson and "duped" a number of people present at the event.

While this event had gained popularity since Pakistan and Zimbabwe were gearing up for the match, the latest person to jump onto the bandwagon was the president of Zimbabwe.

Earlier, Zimbabwe staged an incredible performance and registered a thrilling one-run victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe were restricted to 130-8 after electing to bat first but their bowlers, led by Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza, choked Pakistan to 129-8 for a memorable win in a Super 12 thriller in Perth.

