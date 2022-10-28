 
sports
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Sports Desk

Shadab Khan breaks into tears as Zimbabwe outfight Pakistan

By
Sports Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Shadab Khan claimed three wickets and scored 17 runs against Zimbabwe — Twitter/screengrab
KARACHI: Shadab Khan, Pakistan's all-rounder, who partly provided Pakistan with a springboard to victory after neutralising a trio of batting threats, burst into tears after underdog Zimbabwe waltzed away with a one-run win in their second T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash in Perth.

After being humiliated at the hands of India in their opening encounter at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) on Sunday, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan direly needed a confidence booster to head into Thursday's match at Optus Stadium with their chins up.

However, they fell short of meeting the 131-run target by Zimbabwe due to a batting collapse, in which top-order batter Shan Masood was stumped and two more were dismissed in the final two deliveries, and Pakistan were ultimately defeated.

On the face of it, the shocking loss hit Shadab like a wrecking ball not physically but emotionally. A video of him in which he can be seen falling to his knees and crying his heart out with his hands clasping his face, lamenting the embarrassing defeat, went viral on social media.

It must be noted here that Pakistan must win the remaining three matches of their Super 12 to make it to the semi-finals. However, their chances of qualifying for the last four will also depend on the results of other matches.

Pakistan will next cross swords with the Netherlands in their third Super 12 clash at the Optus Stadium on Sunday, October 23.

